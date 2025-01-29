Left Menu

Tibetan Leader Addresses China's Dam Concerns During Settlement Visit

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President, Penpa Tsering, raised concerns over China's mega-dam on the Brahmaputra River during his visit to the Tezu Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement. He highlighted the region's seismic sensitivity and acknowledged the support of Indian authorities and the leadership of the Dalai Lama in maintaining Tibetan culture and freedom.

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering delivered a pointed speech on January 27 at the Tezu Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement, emphasizing the geopolitical importance of the Tibetan Plateau. Tsering expressed profound concerns over China's proposed mega-dam on the Brahmaputra River, describing its potentially severe ecological and strategic impact on downstream communities, according to the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

Sikyong Tsering highlighted the seismic vulnerability of the Tibetan Plateau, warning against extensive construction in this fragile area. "The recent earthquake in Tibet's Dingri region underscores the potential for natural disasters," he remarked. This visit was part of his official tour in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, where he engaged with local leaders and paid homage to Kyabje Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, further reported by the CTA.

In discussions, he thanked the community for its ongoing support of Tibetan citizens. Tsering oversaw projects initiated by the 16th Kashag and toured settlement camps, including a new site for families from Tuting. While addressing the public, he praised previous generations' contributions and acknowledged the Dalai Lama's leadership, stressing the importance of preserving Tibetan culture and advocating for freedom through the Middle Way Policy, as noted by the CTA.

Concluding his visit, Sikyong Tsering expressed gratitude towards the Indian government and Arunachal Pradesh's leaders for their steadfast assistance to Tibetans. He encouraged locals to foster harmonious interactions with residents and comply with local regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

