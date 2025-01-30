S Jaishankar: From Diplomacy to Politics - A Journey Inspired by Modi

In a candid discussion at Hansraj College, New Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recounted his unexpected political journey, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement. Coming from a bureaucratic lineage, Jaishankar revealed his initial reluctance, admitting that the transition to politics was a significant shift inspired by Modi's leadership.

Jaishankar illuminated the essential role of youth in achieving 'Viksit Bharat,' or a developed India, criticizing past governance models while highlighting Delhi's pivotal role in setting development standards. He stressed the need for forward-thinking in the bureaucratic framework to align India with modern governance styles observed in other Asian countries like Japan and Korea.

On Indo-U.S. relations, Jaishankar acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's nationalist stance but expressed confidence in maintaining strong ties. He praised Modi's leadership style, describing him as a 'tough' leader who empowers his team. Highlighting the success in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, Jaishankar emphasized leadership that motivates rather than dictates.

