S Jaishankar: From Diplomacy to Politics - A Journey Inspired by Modi
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, shared insights on his transition into politics, inspired by PM Modi. He emphasized the role of youth in India's development, the significance of Delhi as a model city, and maintained optimism about India-U.S. relations despite occasional differences.
- Country:
- India
In a candid discussion at Hansraj College, New Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recounted his unexpected political journey, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement. Coming from a bureaucratic lineage, Jaishankar revealed his initial reluctance, admitting that the transition to politics was a significant shift inspired by Modi's leadership.
Jaishankar illuminated the essential role of youth in achieving 'Viksit Bharat,' or a developed India, criticizing past governance models while highlighting Delhi's pivotal role in setting development standards. He stressed the need for forward-thinking in the bureaucratic framework to align India with modern governance styles observed in other Asian countries like Japan and Korea.
On Indo-U.S. relations, Jaishankar acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's nationalist stance but expressed confidence in maintaining strong ties. He praised Modi's leadership style, describing him as a 'tough' leader who empowers his team. Highlighting the success in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, Jaishankar emphasized leadership that motivates rather than dictates.
(With inputs from agencies.)