Tragedy Strikes: Mid-Air Collision Near Reagan National Airport

A shocking mid-air collision involving a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport has claimed over 30 lives. The collision, which took place late Wednesday night, resulted in the tragic crash of both aircraft into the Potomac River.

The passenger plane, American Airlines Flight 5342, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. It collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission, killing three soldiers aboard. Search efforts in the icy river continue amid challenging conditions.

The tragedy prompted a significant response, closing Reagan National Airport and diverting flights to Dulles International. President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for those affected, criticizing the preventable nature of the disaster. The investigation to determine the precise cause of the collision is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)