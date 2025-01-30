Left Menu

Nepal's Tamang Community Celebrates Sonam Lhosar: The Year of the Snake

The Tamang community of Nepal celebrated Sonam Lhosar with gusto, marking the start of their new year in the Year of the Snake. The festival, rich in traditional customs, involved vibrant parades, dances, and communal gatherings, reinforcing cultural ties and seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Nepal's Tamang Community Celebrates Sonam Lhosar: The Year of the Snake
Tamang community celebrating Sonam Lhoshar in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a spectacle of cultural heritage, Nepal's Tamang community commemorated Sonam Lhosar, marking the advent of the Year of the Snake, with a vibrant display of tradition and unity. The celebration, held on Thursday, featured a parade of dancing shamans and Buddhist monks, and the raising of a symbolic snake cutout.

The event underscores the significance of the Tibeto-Burman ethnic group, which comprises approximately 5.6% of Nepal's population, according to the 2021 census. The Tamang people, residing primarily in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, adhere to the Manjushree calendar, starting their 2861st year with this festival.

The festivity is mainly observed in the Bagmati region, where the Tamang community is prevalent. It involves cleaning homes, performing pooja, and donning traditional attire. The day is spent with family feasts, highlighted by a variety of meats and sweet desserts, as people seek blessings from monks and elders, praying for progress and prosperity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

