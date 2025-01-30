Tulsi Gabbard Pledges 'Laser-Like Focus' in Intelligence Role Amidst Criticism of Past Practices

Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the nation's intelligence sector, asserted her commitment to rejuvenating its focus during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing. Gabbard, critiquing former President Biden's administration, pointed to instances of intelligence misuse for political aims.

Starting her address with condolences for recent tragedies, Gabbard said, "I'm honored by President Trump's faith in me at a time when confidence in the intelligence community is crucial." She criticized the "failure" stemming from "flawed intelligence" and stressed the need for unwavering leadership.

Highlighting past missteps, Gabbard cited the Iraq invasion as a major intelligence breakdown with wide-reaching consequences, including regional unrest and the empowerment of extremist groups. She accused previous government entities of undermining Trump and misusing surveillance powers, calling for reform and accountability in intelligence practices.

