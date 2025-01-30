Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Pledges 'Laser-Like Focus' in Intelligence Role Amidst Criticism of Past Practices

Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, vows to restore trust and 'laser-like focus' to U.S. intelligence leadership during a Senate hearing. Criticizing past administrations for politicization, she highlights issues like the Iraq War, Trump's surveillance, and the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Pledges 'Laser-Like Focus' in Intelligence Role Amidst Criticism of Past Practices
Tulsi Gabbard testifying at the confirmation hearing (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump to head the nation's intelligence sector, asserted her commitment to rejuvenating its focus during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing. Gabbard, critiquing former President Biden's administration, pointed to instances of intelligence misuse for political aims.

Starting her address with condolences for recent tragedies, Gabbard said, "I'm honored by President Trump's faith in me at a time when confidence in the intelligence community is crucial." She criticized the "failure" stemming from "flawed intelligence" and stressed the need for unwavering leadership.

Highlighting past missteps, Gabbard cited the Iraq invasion as a major intelligence breakdown with wide-reaching consequences, including regional unrest and the empowerment of extremist groups. She accused previous government entities of undermining Trump and misusing surveillance powers, calling for reform and accountability in intelligence practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025