UAE Leaders Congratulate Syria's New Transitional President

In a significant diplomatic gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended congratulations to Ahmed Al-Sharaa upon his assumption of the presidency in Syria for the transitional period, marking an important step for the Syrian Arab Republic.

Joining the UAE President in this gesture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a congratulatory message to the newly appointed transitional president of Syria.

This diplomatic reach was further echoed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who communicated similar congratulations to President Al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)