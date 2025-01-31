UAE Leaders Congratulate Syria's New Transitional President
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming the Syrian Arab Republic's presidency for the transitional period. Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent congratulatory messages to President Al-Sharaa.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended congratulations to Ahmed Al-Sharaa upon his assumption of the presidency in Syria for the transitional period, marking an important step for the Syrian Arab Republic.
Joining the UAE President in this gesture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a congratulatory message to the newly appointed transitional president of Syria.
This diplomatic reach was further echoed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who communicated similar congratulations to President Al-Sharaa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as 47th president of US: PM Modi.
Ahmed al-Sharaa: Steering Syria's Transitional Presidency
Ahmed al-Sharaa: Steering Syria Through Transition
Ahmed al-Sharaa: A New Chapter in Syria's Tumultuous Journey
Syria's New Era: Ahmed Al-Sharaa Leads The Path