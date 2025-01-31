Amidst profound grief, the United States is reeling from a catastrophic mid-air collision that unfolded near Washington DC's Reagan National Airport, claiming 67 lives. On-the-ground accounts describe it as one of the worst tragedies in the area, as citizens express their distress and sympathy for the victims.

Eyewitnesses, including local citizen Michelle Boudreau, recalled the heart-wrenching experience of listening to the unfolding incident via live air traffic controllers. Adding a personal dimension, she highlighted the frequency of her visits to observe incoming flights, making the disaster even more poignant.

The collision between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter led both aircraft to crash into the Potomac River. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the retrieval of the American Airlines plane's black box providing critical investigative insights as further bodies are recovered.

President Donald Trump has announced his plans to engage with the families affected by the tragedy, offering condolences and recognizing the incident as a devastating national moment. Despite mourning the loss, Trump has also pointed fingers at former Presidents Obama and Biden for allegedly compromising air safety standards.

As investigations proceed to unravel the cause of this disaster, Trump's critique of the previous administration's policies places a spotlight on air safety protocols, demanding superior intelligence in handling national aviation security.

