Tragedy in the Skies: Devastating Plane Collision Over Washington

The United States is reeling from the aftermath of a tragic mid-air collision over the nation's capital, near Reagan National Airport, where 67 individuals are feared dead. This catastrophe, involving an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulted in both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River.

Local citizens have expressed profound sorrow, describing it as one of the worst tragedies to strike the Washington DC area. Among those recounting the chilling events, Michelle Boudreau, a resident who regularly tracks flights, shared her emotional testimony, labeling the collision as "heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, recovery efforts continue, with authorities retrieving the plane's black box from the river. President Donald Trump, addressing the nation, expressed sincere condolences and announced plans to meet with the victims' families. Trump criticized previous administrations for compromising air safety standards, vowing to uncover the incident's causes.

