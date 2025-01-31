Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Devastating Plane Collision Over Washington

A mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, resulted in the feared deaths of 67 people. The crash involved an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, both of which fell into the Potomac River. Rescue operations and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:02 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Devastating Plane Collision Over Washington
A local US citizen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is reeling from the aftermath of a tragic mid-air collision over the nation's capital, near Reagan National Airport, where 67 individuals are feared dead. This catastrophe, involving an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulted in both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River.

Local citizens have expressed profound sorrow, describing it as one of the worst tragedies to strike the Washington DC area. Among those recounting the chilling events, Michelle Boudreau, a resident who regularly tracks flights, shared her emotional testimony, labeling the collision as "heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, recovery efforts continue, with authorities retrieving the plane's black box from the river. President Donald Trump, addressing the nation, expressed sincere condolences and announced plans to meet with the victims' families. Trump criticized previous administrations for compromising air safety standards, vowing to uncover the incident's causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025