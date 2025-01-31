Madhya Pradesh CM Explores Historic Nijo-jo Castle in Japan

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a tour of Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto, as part of his four-day official visit to Japan. This historic site played a critical role in Japanese history, witnessing key events over 400 years since its completion in 1603.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Sanjusangendo Temple, further immersing himself in Kyoto's rich cultural heritage. Nijo-jo Castle, originally commissioned by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate, symbolizes an era of prolonged peace and prosperity that followed Japan's unity under his rule.

The site's historical significance includes being the stage for the dissolution of the Tokugawa Shogunate in 1867, marking a transition to Japan's modernization during the Meiji Period. Renowned for its early Edo period architecture, the castle and its elements, such as the Ninomaru-goten Palace, remain iconic representations of Japan's golden architectural era.

(With inputs from agencies.)