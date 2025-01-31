Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Explores Historic Nijo-jo Castle in Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav explored Kyoto's Nijo-jo Castle, a pivotal site in Japanese history, during his official visit to Japan. Built in 1603 by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the castle was central to the Tokugawa Shogunate, marking both its inception and conclusion and showcasing early Edo period architecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits Nijo-jo Castle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a tour of Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto, as part of his four-day official visit to Japan. This historic site played a critical role in Japanese history, witnessing key events over 400 years since its completion in 1603.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Sanjusangendo Temple, further immersing himself in Kyoto's rich cultural heritage. Nijo-jo Castle, originally commissioned by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate, symbolizes an era of prolonged peace and prosperity that followed Japan's unity under his rule.

The site's historical significance includes being the stage for the dissolution of the Tokugawa Shogunate in 1867, marking a transition to Japan's modernization during the Meiji Period. Renowned for its early Edo period architecture, the castle and its elements, such as the Ninomaru-goten Palace, remain iconic representations of Japan's golden architectural era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

