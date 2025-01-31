Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Balochistan: Allegations of Security Force Misconduct

In Turbat, Pakistani security forces allegedly shot at three people on a motorcycle, injuring one and detaining all. In Khuzdar, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly abducted, sparking protests. Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch calls for justice amid ongoing issues of forced disappearances in the region.

Tensions Rise in Balochistan: Allegations of Security Force Misconduct
Pakistani security forces (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent incident in Turbat's Absar Main Road, Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on three men riding a motorcycle, according to the Balochistan Post. The altercation left one individual injured and resulted in the detention of all three riders. Eyewitnesses claim that security personnel shot directly at the moving vehicle, which subsequently crashed. The injured were reportedly taken into custody alongside their damaged motorcycle.

The identities of the detained individuals remain undisclosed, and no official statement has been issued by local authorities to shed light on the situation. This lack of clarity is occurring amidst a backdrop of past regional tensions stemming from security operations. Residents have voiced their concerns over the increasing use of force in routine operations, yet authorities have refrained from providing further details or comments.

In a separate incident in Khuzdar, a 15-year-old boy named Ans Ahmed was allegedly abducted by security forces. Reports suggest he was beaten before being taken away, spurring community outrage and calls for his release. Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has urged locals to engage in a sit-in protest, demanding justice for Ahmed. These events underscore the persistent issue of forced disappearances affecting Baloch families. Baloch's statement on X emphasized that the struggle against enforced disappearances is fundamental to Baloch national survival, as the community seeks justice and the return of their humanity. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

