Indian Coast Guard: Guardians of the Seas for 49 Years

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is poised to mark its 49th Raising Day on 1st February 2025, honoring nearly 50 years of dedicated service in protecting India's expansive maritime territories, as announced by an official ICG press release. Established in 1977 with only seven surface platforms, the ICG has evolved into a formidable entity, currently operating 151 ships and 76 aircraft. With an ambitious plan for 2030, the ICG aims to bolster its forces to 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft, reinforcing its position as a leading global Coast Guard service.

Operating under the motto "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), the ICG plays a critical role in safeguarding the Indian maritime zones. Over the years, it has rescued over 11,730 lives, including 169 in the previous year alone. This remarkable feat equates to saving one life every two days. Covering an expansive 4.6 million square-kilometre Search and Rescue Region, the ICG ensures the safety of seafarers, fishermen, and vessels at risk. With daily deployment of 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft, the ICG maintains a relentless vigil over India's maritime domain, facilitating secure sea routes for international trade and advancing the development of the blue economy. By ensuring continuous surveillance, the ICG protects national interests and contributes significantly to global maritime safety.

Beyond search and rescue, the ICG is instrumental in combating illegal maritime activities. In the past year, the ICG seized contraband worth INR 52,560.96 crores, including a record 6,016 kg of narcotics in the Andaman Sea. Its disaster response includes high-profile rescue operations, such as those during Cyclone ASNA and regional flood relief, demonstrating swift and effective crisis management capabilities. As the designated authority for oil spill response, the ICG actively engages in environmental protection, conducting regular exercises to enhance readiness for maritime environmental threats. Aligning with national initiatives, the ICG also leads efforts to clean coastal areas, marking events like International Coastal Cleanup Day. Committed to self-reliance and modernisation under the "Make in India" initiative, the ICG is enhancing its capabilities with new vessels, advanced aircraft, and improved infrastructure, ensuring it remains prepared for evolving maritime challenges.

