India and US Collaborate for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

Following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Tahawwur Rana's appeal, India is working with the US on procedural matters to extradite the 26/11 Mumbai attacks' accused. The US has emphasized its support for India's quest to bring the perpetrators to justice, evaluating the next steps in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:51 IST
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced that India is actively engaging with the US to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. This follows the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss Rana's appeal, effectively clearing legal hurdles in his extradition process.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court rejected a petition from Rana, creating an avenue for his extradition to face charges connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The businessman of Pakistani origin, linked to the infamous attacks that killed 164 people, may soon face trial in India.

The State Department has confirmed its ongoing support for India's initiative to prosecute the attackers. With the legal precedent set, the department is now assessing the procedural steps necessary to bring Rana to justice, consistent with US law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

