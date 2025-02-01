Taiwan's President William Lai Warns Against China's 'United Front' Tactics During New Year Celebrations

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te has sounded an alert about China's escalating 'united front' strategies during Lunar New Year celebrations. As reported by the Taipei Times, Lai emphasized the Chinese Communist Party's steadfast attempt at Taiwan's annexation, urging citizens to stay vigilant.

During an appearance at Taichung's Lecheng Temple, where he handed out limited-edition red envelopes, Lai highlighted that military and economic pressures from China remain constant despite their diplomatic rhetoric. He underscored the rising espionage cases as evidence of this aggressive posturing.

Lai reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Taiwan's security and prosperity. He called for public participation in safeguarding the nation, stressing the urgency of tackling fraud and financial scams which plague the economy with daily losses reaching up to NT$500 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)