HRCP and Allies Oppose Controversial PECA Amendment, Champion Free Speech

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) denounced the PECA Amendment Act 2025, warning of its threats to free expression. A coalition including journalists and rights groups aims to challenge this, calling for political clarity on freedom of speech and highlighting potential misuse of the law's provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST
HRCP slams PECA act, raises alarm over free speech restrictions (Photo/@HRCP87). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sharply criticized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Amendment Act 2025, warning that it could severely restrict freedom of expression for journalists and social media users alike. In a press release, HRCP highlighted the concerns raised in a session attended by high-profile figures, such as Supreme Court Bar Association President Mian Rauf Atta and PFUJ President Azfal Butt, among others.

Moderated by HRCP co-chair Munizae Jahangir, the event featured insightful presentations from key commentators, including Usama Khilji of Bolo Bhi and legal expert Sal Ahmed. HRCP's subsequent post on X pointed out the irony in political parties that had previously resisted such legislation now facilitating its passage. Participants urged these parties to publicly clarify their stance on freedom of expression, accusing them of capitulating to the establishment's pressure.

Despite acknowledging the threat of fake news, HRCP and other experts criticized the amendment's ambiguous definitions, fearing they could be wielded to quash dissent and restrict free speech. Concerns were also raised about provisions allowing complaints from individuals unconnected to any alleged offenses. The session concluded with a resolution to build a comprehensive coalition to fight for constitutional free speech rights, enlisting organizations like PFUJ, SCBA, and Bolo Bhi. Meanwhile, Amnesty International has joined calls for the amendment's reversal, urging Pakistani authorities to uphold free expression.

