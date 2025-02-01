Left Menu

Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Attacks, Calls for Stronger Global Support

President Zelenskyy decries Russia's recent assaults on Ukrainian cities, labeling them 'terrorist crimes'. The strikes have wreaked havoc across multiple regions, causing fatalities and injuries. Zelenskyy underscores the urgent need for enhanced international air defense support while reporting possible North Korean troop withdrawals from the Russian frontlines after significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:32 IST
Latest Russian strikes on Ukraine (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vehemently condemned Russia's latest assaults on his country's cities, describing them as 'another wave of terrorist crimes'. In a post shared on X, he revealed that attacks occurred overnight, employing missiles, drones, and aerial bombs.

Zelenskyy reported significant destruction in Poltava, where a residential building was obliterated, resulting in ten injuries and three fatalities, including children. He extended condolences to the victims' families and noted additional devastation in Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv, with multiple casualties.

The Ukrainian leader further reiterated the dire need for stronger air defense support, urging international partners to take decisive action. Emphasizing that every defense system could save lives, he appealed for the fulfillment of agreements and increased pressure on Russia.

In related developments, Ukrainian military officials reported the probable withdrawal of North Korean forces from Russia's Kursk region following substantial losses. Colonel Oleksandr, speaking to CNN, indicated that DPRK troops have not been sighted for weeks, corroborated by advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

Approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers were dispatched to Russia, with Western intelligence and Ukrainian reports confirming around 4,000 casualties or injuries among them. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

