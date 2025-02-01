Arab Leaders Unite in Cairo for Middle East Peace Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic gathering held in Cairo, ministers from top Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, joined forces to discuss pivotal issues relating to the Palestinian territories. Representatives from the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Arab League also participated in what was described as a crucial meeting for regional stability.

The meeting celebrated the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement and highlighted the substantial contributions made by countries such as Egypt and Qatar in facilitating this crucial development. The United States' involvement was lauded, with ministers affirming their intention to collaborate further with the US administration to foster a comprehensive peace strategy rooted in the two-state solution framework. Emphasis was placed on maintaining the ceasefire, advancing humanitarian aid, ensuring Israeli military withdrawal, and supporting Palestinian unity and governance.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, emphasizing the role of agencies like UNRWA. Discussions also touched on the need to confront actions undermining Palestinian rights, such as settlement activities and land annexation. A proposed international conference on Gaza's reconstruction, led by Egypt and the UN, received strong backing, with calls for global and regional cooperation to reinforce the vision of two states under pre-1967 borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)