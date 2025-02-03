Legal Luminaries Strike: Judges' Transfer Sparks Unrest

Lawyers affiliated with three bar councils in Islamabad have declared a strike and initiated a boycott of proceedings at the High Court, protesting the recent transfer of judges. This move, described as 'malicious' and an 'attack' on judicial independence, was reported by Geo News. The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) have committed to boycotting both the High Court and district court proceedings beginning Monday.

The lawyers' protest follows President Asif Ali Zardari's controversial decision to transfer three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), amid speculation regarding the selection of the Chief Justice. A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice announced the transfer of Justice Sarfraz Dogar from the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court to the federal court.

In response to the transfers, the bar councils have passed a resolution to legally challenge these actions and called for postponing the appointment of Supreme Court judges. A major lawyer convention is scheduled for Monday, according to Geo News. IBC Vice Chairman Aleem Khan Abbasi voiced strong opposition, rejecting the notification of the judges' postings to the IHC. He announced plans for a landmark convention, accusing underlying malice in these judicial appointments and a judicial commission meeting set for next week, as reported by Geo News.

President Zardari's decision came despite requests from five Islamabad High Court judges opposing the transfers. In a letter, Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz had expressed concerns to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi about reports that a transferred judge was being considered for the position of Chief Justice of the federal territory's court.

(With inputs from agencies.)