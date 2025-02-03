Devotees Witness Spiritual Enlightenment at Amrit Snan in Prayagraj

Foreign devotees flocked to Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the third 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami, creating waves of spiritual energy and profound gratitude. Pilgrims from Slovenia, Ukraine, and Germany expressed their deep appreciation, describing the event as energising and beyond words.

A Slovenian devotee commemorated his birthday with a holy dip, expressing his amazement and gratitude to India and its sacred rivers and sages. In a similar vein, a German pilgrim described his experience as both thrilling and revitalising, highlighting the exceptional spiritual ambiance of the occasion.

Ukrainian devotees echoed these sentiments, calling it one of the happiest days of their lives during their second Maha Kumbh. The atmosphere resonated with joy as more than 6.22 million pilgrims participated in the symbolic bathing ritual by 8 am, with countless more arriving throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)