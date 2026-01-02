Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Pilgrims' Journey to Ayodhya Ends in Fatal Crash

A double-decker bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat collided with a truck in Shahjahanpur district, resulting in one death and injuries to two others. The bus, with 60 passengers aboard, saw its conductor, Mukesh Bhai, pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities have sent the body for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:05 IST
Tragic Collision: Pilgrims' Journey to Ayodhya Ends in Fatal Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pilgrimage journey turned tragic as a double-decker bus from Gujarat to Ayodhya collided with a truck in Shahjahanpur district on Friday. The accident claimed the life of one and left two others injured, police confirmed.

The ill-fated bus had 60 passengers on board when the mishap occurred. Among the injured was the bus conductor, Mukesh Bhai, aged 26, who upon arrival at the hospital was declared dead by medical officials.

The authorities have dispatched the deceased's body for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026