Tragic Collision: Pilgrims' Journey to Ayodhya Ends in Fatal Crash
A double-decker bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat collided with a truck in Shahjahanpur district, resulting in one death and injuries to two others. The bus, with 60 passengers aboard, saw its conductor, Mukesh Bhai, pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities have sent the body for postmortem.
A pilgrimage journey turned tragic as a double-decker bus from Gujarat to Ayodhya collided with a truck in Shahjahanpur district on Friday. The accident claimed the life of one and left two others injured, police confirmed.
The ill-fated bus had 60 passengers on board when the mishap occurred. Among the injured was the bus conductor, Mukesh Bhai, aged 26, who upon arrival at the hospital was declared dead by medical officials.
The authorities have dispatched the deceased's body for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
