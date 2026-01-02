Tragic Collision: Pilgrims' Journey to Ayodhya Ends in Fatal Crash

A pilgrimage journey turned tragic as a double-decker bus from Gujarat to Ayodhya collided with a truck in Shahjahanpur district on Friday. The accident claimed the life of one and left two others injured, police confirmed.

The ill-fated bus had 60 passengers on board when the mishap occurred. Among the injured was the bus conductor, Mukesh Bhai, aged 26, who upon arrival at the hospital was declared dead by medical officials.

The authorities have dispatched the deceased's body for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)