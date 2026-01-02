Massive Devotion at Magh Mela: Over 2 Million Pilgrims Flock for Holy Rituals

The annual Magh Mela in Prayagraj is set to attract 20 to 30 lakh devotees, who will take a sacred dip in the Ganga River and the Sangam on the first day, Paush Purnima. The event marks the commencement of the month-long Kalpavas, where devotees undertake various religious vows.

Authorities have undertaken extensive preparations for the event, including the development of larger bathing ghats—covering 10,000 feet compared to the previous 8,000 feet. A 'Mela Seva App' has been introduced to register complaints, and bike taxi services are available for easier access to the ghats.

Security at the mela is tight, with over 3,000 police and home guard personnel, including specialized teams like the NDRF and RAF. Infrastructure such as nine pontoon bridges, multiple fire stations, and a central control room for water safety have been established to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)