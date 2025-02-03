Left Menu

WHO Launches New Strategy to Combat Rising Cancer Rates in South-East Asia

On World Cancer Day, WHO reinforced efforts against the rising cancer burden in South-East Asia, launching a Regional Strategy for 2024-2030. The plan focuses on collaborative, people-centered care, aiming to reduce cancer rates and bridge care gaps in the region's hardest-hit countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:11 IST
WHO Launches New Strategy to Combat Rising Cancer Rates in South-East Asia
Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia (File Image: X@drSaimaWazed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organization (WHO) marked World Cancer Day by emphasizing its commitment to tackle the escalating cancer concern in South-East Asia. A new regional strategy for comprehensive cancer prevention and management, set for 2024-2030, was announced in collaboration with Member States and partners.

Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, highlighted the significance of unity in cancer combat, stressing continued partnerships given the tenacious care gap. She noted that this year's theme, 'United by Unique', underscores the value of personalized care experiences amid a rising cancer count.

The region faces an increased cancer projection by 2050, with unique challenges such as high oral cavity and childhood cancer rates. Despite notable progress in national cancer control plans and initiatives like HPV vaccinations, WHO points out persistent challenges, including inadequate screening and late diagnosis, requiring a unified, evidence-driven response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

