Promising Horizons: Kuwait-UAE Economic Ties Strengthen Gulf Prosperity

Zyad Abdullah Alnajem, Under-Secretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce, emphasized the strong economic bonds between Kuwait and the UAE, highlighting their role in regional prosperity. With flourishing investments, trade agreements, and mutual cooperation, these countries are a model of integration and economic growth in the Arab world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:07 IST
Promising Horizons: Kuwait-UAE Economic Ties Strengthen Gulf Prosperity
UAE-Kuwait trade relations exemplify Arab integration: Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], February 3 (ANI/WAM): Zyad Abdullah Alnajem, the Under-Secretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has emphasized the bright future of economic relations between Kuwait and the UAE. He highlighted that the robust trade and investment ties between the two nations are key to prosperity in the Gulf region.

Alnajem, speaking during the UAE-Kuwait Week, noted that the comprehensive economic policies and bilateral cooperation have significantly boosted trade exchanges. Kuwaiti investments in the UAE have surged notably in sectors like real estate, services, financial investments, and tourism. Simultaneously, Emirati investments in Kuwait, especially in the maritime and aviation sectors, enhance economic integration with 122 weekly flights between the nations.

A series of bilateral agreements through the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee have been executed recently, covering telecom, cybersecurity, and IT. Moreover, the agreement on avoiding double taxation is set to ease the movement of goods, services, and capital, thereby enhancing local competitiveness.

Alnajem concluded that Kuwait-UAE trade ties are emblematic of Arab integration, driven by historical bonds and mutual cooperation. This strong alliance is vital for fostering economic innovation and diversification in both countries.

