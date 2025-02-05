Left Menu

EU Confronts China Ties Amidst Growing Economic Imbalances

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for a reassessment of the EU-China relationship, highlighting economic risks. As diplomatic ties reach 50 years, she underscores China's role as a crucial trading partner but stresses the need for balanced engagement. The EU plans to de-risk economic connections while addressing the Ukraine crisis.

05-02-2025
EU Confronts China Ties Amidst Growing Economic Imbalances
European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen (Photo/European Commission). Image Credit: ANI
As the European Union and China commemorate five decades of diplomatic relations, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen has urged a reevaluation of economic ties amidst increasing imbalances. Addressing ambassadors, she highlighted China's significance as a trading partner, advocating for constructive engagement towards mutual solutions.

Von der Leyen emphasized the imperative of global cooperation in today's world. She noted China's impactful trading position, accounting for substantial portions of EU imports and exports. However, concerns about economic risks prompt the need for a balanced relationship, ensuring alignment with Europe's economic and security interests.

The EU leader also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the existential threat posed by Russian aggression. She warned that President Vladimir Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, carrying implications for Europe's future. As the war continues, the EU remains vigilant in its stance against Russian expansionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

