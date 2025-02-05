Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: Celestial Alignments and Spiritual Significance

Tony Nader, leader of the Global Transcendental Meditation Organisation, highlights the importance of Mahakumbh 2025 and its connection to planetary alignments. The vast spiritual event, involving millions of devotees, underscores celestial influences on human life and celebrates unique cultural practices in Prayagraj, India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:34 IST
President of Maharishi International University Iowa, Tony Nader (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tony Nader, head of the Global Transcendental Meditation Organisation and President of Maharishi International University, recently spoke on the significance of Mahakumbh 2025. This major religious event, he explained, is enriched by celestial cycles, including distinct alignments of Jupiter, the sun, and the moon, which influence life on earth.

In an interview with ANI, Nader described the intricate connection between planetary positions and events on Earth, particularly during Mahakumbh. He emphasized the interplay between the cosmic order and human devotion, highlighting the harmony between natural occurrences and personal spiritual practices.

Mahakumbh 2025, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26, has drawn over 382 million participants, including high-profile figures like PM Modi. The gathering, centered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, represents the largest spiritual congregation globally, celebrating both individual faith and collective tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

