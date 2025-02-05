Left Menu

Algerian Chief of Staff's Official India Visit to Strengthen Defence Ties

General Said Chanegriha of Algeria is set to visit India from February 6-12, aiming to strengthen historical ties and enhance mutual cooperation. His visit includes attending Aero India 2025 and engaging in strategic discussions with key Indian defence leaders, facilitating military collaboration.

General Said Chanegriha, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria, is scheduled for an official visit to India from February 6 to 12. The visit seeks to strengthen the longstanding historical and friendly relations between India and Algeria by enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, General Chanegriha will attend the Aero India 2025 inauguration in Bengaluru and engage in discussions with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Defence Ministers' Conclave, themed 'BRIDGE - Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement', will be a notable event, aiming to foster dialogues for forming strategic partnerships.

The Ministry of Defence in India confirmed that the General will hold significant conversations with counterparts at Aero India's margins. In New Delhi, he will honor the National War Memorial and receive a Guard of Honour. Meetings are set with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Significantly, General Chanegriha's itinerary includes visits to pivotal military institutions such as the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre, National Defence Academy, and INS Hansa. Visits are also planned to Defence and Aerospace establishments, including BrahMos Aerospace, Goa Shipyard Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T Defence, and Bharat Forge.

The Ministry of Defence highlights that General Chanegriha's visit will create opportunities for ongoing collaboration between the militaries of Algeria and India, deepening their historical relationship and expanding cooperation on shared interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

