Prince Edward Immerses in the Rich Heritage of Bhaktapur

On the second day of his visit to Nepal, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, explored the ancient city of Bhaktapur on Wednesday. The Duke immersed himself in the rich local culture and history, following a visit to the iconic Durbar Square area by the Duchess of Edinburgh earlier that day. Bhaktapur's highlighted heritage and artistry were central to the royal couple's trip.

During their exploration of Bhaktapur, the royals visited several significant landmarks such as Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Tamari Square, Dattatreya Temple, and Namuna Ghar. A noteworthy moment occurred at Namuna Ghar where Prince Edward tried his hand at wood carving. He engaged with the craft using a hammer and chisel, embracing the city's celebrated artistic traditions.

Guided by heritage conservationist and architect Rabindra Puri, Prince Edward also visited the Nepal Vocational Academy in Kamalbinayak. This institution nurtures young artisans skilled in woodcarving. After observing a demonstration and interacting with artisans, Prince Edward expressed keen interest in the intricate woodwork designs. His Nepal visit began with a warm reception in Kathmandu on Tuesday and a meeting with President Ramchandra Paudel at Sheetal Niwas, where issues of mutual interest were discussed. The visit is set to end on February 9.

