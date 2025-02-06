Left Menu

Turkey Protests: Calling for Justice on Ghulja Massacre Anniversary

On the 28th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, the International Union of Turkestan Organizations led a protest in Istanbul demanding global action against China's human rights abuses. Approximately 1,200 Uyghurs gathered to voice their concerns about the ongoing oppression in East Turkistan and called for stronger international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:10 IST
IUETO remembers Ghulja massacre as part of ongoing Uyghur oppression (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The International Union of Turkestan Organizations (IUETO) marked the 28th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre with a significant protest, drawing attention to the plight of the Uyghur people in East Turkistan. Approximately 1,200 members of the Uyghur diaspora rallied outside the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, demanding an end to China's harsh policies in the region.

IUETO President Hidayet Oguzhan led the protest, denouncing the Chinese government's actions on February 4 and 5, 1997, in Gulja (Yining), where a peaceful Ramadan gathering was met with brutal repression, resulting in the deaths of hundreds. 'The Ghulja Massacre is a poignant reminder of ongoing oppression,' said Oguzhan, urging the world to remember the victims.

The protest highlighted China's continued harsh treatment of millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities. IUETO condemned the mass detentions, forced labor camps, and cultural erasure policies in East Turkistan. Oguzhan appealed to global leaders, urging acknowledgment of the genocide, sanctions against China, and enhanced support for Uyghur rights and self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

