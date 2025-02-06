Australia Bans DeepSeek AI Over Security Fears

In a decisive move, Australia has barred the Chinese technology company DeepSeek from employing its services on government systems and devices, citing national security concerns as reported by Global Times. The Australian administration identified DeepSeek as an 'unacceptable risk' to governmental operations, prompting the removal of the Chinese AI chatbot from all federal computers and mobile devices. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke highlighted that the ban was implemented because of security threats rather than the app's country of origin, according to reports from Global Times.

Meanwhile, Radio Free Asia reports that China condemned Australia's actions, arguing that the decision represents a 'politicisation of economic, trade, and technological issues.' Beijing asserts that the prohibition reflects ideological bias rather than genuine security concerns. AI expert Liu Wei from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications contends that Australia's approach mirrors that of the United States, which has enforced similar restrictions by federal entities like NASA and the Pentagon against DeepSeek and various other Chinese technologies, according to Global Times.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup recognized for overtaking ChatGPT in downloads on Apple's iPhone, has been lauded for its efficiency but criticized for censoring sensitive topics and potential data privacy infringements, prompting its removal from different platforms worldwide. Recently, the South Korean finance ministry announced plans to restrict access to DeepSeek because of data collection concerns, noted in a report from Yonhap News Agency. Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) also declared a ban on DeepSeek for government employees due to fears of sensitive data exposure to Beijing.

This ongoing controversy underscores rising global tensions around Chinese technology involvement in governmental and private sectors, with data security and ideological influence concerns increasingly influencing international policymaking. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)