Germany's Fraunhofer Institute Partners with Indian Institutes for Sustainable Innovation
Germany's Fraunhofer Institute has inked MoUs with IIT Ropar and BITS Pilani to enhance collaborative research and technology transfer. The partnership focuses on optimizing the water-energy-food nexus for a sustainable economy. This collaboration aims to address global water challenges and integrate AI and IoT in water technology.
The Germany-based Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology IGB has signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani.
This significant development occurred during the visit of Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, the Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour, and Housing of the State of Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, as announced in a press release.
Fraunhofer's collaboration with IIT Ropar and BITS Pilani aims to merge Germany and India's technological strengths, enhancing the water-energy-food nexus to foster a climate-neutral economy. This partnership focuses on collaborative research, technology gap identification, and integrating AI and IoT into water management systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
