PFUJ Challenges PECA 2025 in Fight for Media Freedom

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) launched legal action against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, at the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, denouncing it as an attack on media freedom. PFUJ President Afzal Butt filed the case through Advocate Imran Shafique, citing concerns over the act, according to Geo News.

Labeled unconstitutional, the PFUJ's plea requests a judicial review, arguing that the newly amended law lacks adequate consultations and was hastily approved by the ruling coalition in both legislative houses. Criticism has poured in from opposition parties, journalists, and media bodies who see it as a threat to free speech.

The PFUJ stated that the Peca (Amendment) 2025 extends government censorship powers, posing a severe limitation on free speech, as per reports from Geo News. Citing violations of Articles 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution, the statute's suspension was demanded. New agency formations, regulatory measures, and possible imprisonment for disseminating false information further escalated concerns.

