Uproar in Dhaka: Actress Meher Afroz Shaon Detained Amidst Political Turmoil
Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shaon has been detained for questioning by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police amidst a backdrop of protests and vandalism. The move follows unrest targeting the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with connections drawn to online speeches by Sheikh Hasina. Further tensions arise from attacks on Shaon’s family property.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shaon was detained for questioning by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Thursday. Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mollick stated the detention followed undisclosed 'information,' marking Shaon's critical stance against Bangladesh's interim government on social media.
The arrest remained unconfirmed, as officials were undecided. Shaon is renowned in her country as an actress, director, dancer, and playback singer, recognized with a National Film Award for her role in 'Krihnopokkho' (2016). Ties to the late writer-director Humayun Ahmed add to her public prominence.
Her detention occurred amid heightened tensions, including vandalism at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence. Protesters, suspecting links to Sheikh Hasina's online discourse, attacked the house, resulting in fire damage. Meanwhile, Shaon's ancestral home in Jamalpur was set ablaze, linked to regional political unrest.
