US-India Defence Leaders Reaffirm Partnership to Enhance Indo-Pacific Security

In a significant step towards bolstering Indo-Pacific security, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an introductory call on Thursday to reinforce their dedication to the US-India Major Defence Partnership. The leaders spotlighted the urgency of enhancing operational cooperation and expanding technological alliances to counter regional threats.

The US Department of Defence articulated the consensus reached, noting an ambitious agenda focused on accelerating operational connectivity and fostering defence technology advancements. An eagerness to convene the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue this year was also emphasized, along with plans for updating the decade-long US-India Defense Framework.

Rajnath Singh's statements echoed the mutual enthusiasm, as he affirmed reviewing existing defence ties and exploring avenues for broadening India-US bilateral relations, covering areas like intelligence, logistics, and defence-industrial engagements. He expressed anticipation towards collaborating closely with his US counterpart, Secretary Hegseth, to achieve these goals.

This collaboration is rooted in the 'New Framework for India-US Defence Cooperation,' renewed in 2015 for a decade, and evolving since 2016 into a Major Defence Partnership. India's inclusion in the US's Tier-1 Strategic Trade Authorization in July 2018 marked another milestone.

The multifaceted cooperation framework features structured dialogues, joint military exercises, and procurement strategies under pivotal agreements. The apex 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, co-hosted by respective defence and external affairs leaders, continues guiding strategic and political discussions. Notable agreements include the Logistics Exchange Memorandum (2016), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018), and others, cementing this enduring defence cooperation.

