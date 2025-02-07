Leaders Unite: Modi to Co-Lead AI Revolution at Paris Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the highly anticipated AI Summit in Paris on Monday, with France extending a special invitation for India to take the lead. This development comes on the heels of successful summits in London and Seoul, cementing India's growing influence in global AI dialogues.

High-level representation from the United States and China is expected, with the participation of the US Vice President and the Chinese Vice Prime Minister, alongside industry giants, innovative start-ups, and key stakeholders for the week-long conference. This marks PM Modi's sixth official trip to France. In addition to his role in co-chairing the summit, he is set to attend a VVIP dinner hosted by the French government on February 12.

The summit is poised to see the launch of the 'Artificial Intelligence foundation,' labeled as an 'action summit' by the French President. The primary focus will be on crafting inclusive AI governance, with a political message encouraging all nations to partake in the burgeoning AI revolution. France and India aim to illustrate their collaborative vision and bridge-building intentions through this event. Following the summit, Modi plans to meet CEOs of leading French corporations at a CEO forum.

In another diplomatic stride, PM Modi will engage in bilateral talks with French President Macron in Marseille. Insights suggest ongoing productive discussions on aerospace, engines, submarines, and nuclear reactor projects. It's expected that the visit will culminate in tangible bilateral agreements, technological advancements, and enhanced people-to-people connections. France also sets an ambitious goal to attract more Indian students to its academic institutions, further solidifying the two nations' universal partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)