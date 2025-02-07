PM Modi's Landmark US Visit Amidst New Administration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a significant visit to the United States on February 12-13, marking his first trip to the US since President Donald Trump began his second term. The visit underscores the strategic importance of the India-US partnership, as highlighted by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Misri emphasized the significance of Modi's visit so soon after the new US administration's transition, noting the strength of bipartisan support for the India-US relationship. He indicated that discussions between Modi and Trump will cover critical areas such as energy and defense, and hinted at ongoing dialogues regarding tariffs.

Aside from engaging in bilateral meetings with Trump, Modi will meet prominent figures from the US administration, interact with business leaders, and connect with the Indian community. Prior to his US visit, Modi will attend the AI Summit in France, co-chaired with President Emmanuel Macron, enhancing India's international diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)