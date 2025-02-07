Freelancers Face Power Woes in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan

Freelancers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan face mounting challenges due to frequent power outages and sluggish, unreliable internet services. These disruptions not only impact their daily work but also pose a significant threat to their financial stability, with many being forced to abandon their businesses, particularly in the harsh winter months.

Local youth leader Moazam Ali has amplified the community's frustrations, calling on the government to expedite major power and internet infrastructure projects. Notably, the Naltar and Hazel Power Projects are deemed essential for providing a steady power supply in the region. Ali urged the government to prioritize and fast-track these projects to prevent further disruption to the livelihoods of freelancers.

Accusations of neglect by Pakistan towards the region remain, with residents lamenting the lack of development despite its strategic importance. The prolonged underdevelopment stifles economic growth and diminishes residents' quality of life, reflecting broader political strategies. As dissatisfaction grows, the region's future remains uncertain without swift and decisive government action.

(With inputs from agencies.)