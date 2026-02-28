Left Menu

Tragic Kakinada Blast Spurs Government Action

In Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for victims' families after a fatal blast in Kakinada's cracker unit. The explosion resulted in 20 deaths, including nine women, with 9 others injured. An inquiry is being launched and officials face suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:34 IST
The Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh was rocked by a devastating blast at a cracker unit, claiming 20 lives, including nine women, and leaving nine others critically injured. In the wake of the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded by pledging Rs 20 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the families of the deceased.

The announcement from the Chief Minister came as a discrepancy in the death toll figures, with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh indicating 21 fatalities. Naidu also revealed that the medical expenses for the injured would be fully covered by the government, ensuring support for those affected by the explosion.

In a bid to address accountability, Naidu ordered the suspension of four senior officials from Kakinada district, citing dereliction of duty, and announced that a full inquiry into the incident would be conducted to understand the circumstances leading up to the tragic event.

