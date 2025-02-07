India's Transparent Deportation Process Under Scrutiny

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, emphasizing consistency with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statements, clarified on Friday that India's deportation process is longstanding and compliant. Addressing reporters, Misri maintained that legal precautions ensure that returnees are verified as Indian citizens, countering claims of India's uncooperativeness.

Misri responded to inquiries regarding the recent military-assisted deportation of Indian immigrants by underlining that these actions align with established protocols, emphasizing a slightly unconventional nature due to logistical details. He confirmed transparency with U.S. counterparts on 298 out of the 487 presumed Indian citizens with removal orders.

Misri further mentioned that India is committed to addressing any mistreatment issues of deportees, asserting the government's ongoing dialogues with U.S. authorities to uphold dignified procedures. This underscored India's efforts in tackling illegal immigration and safeguarding citizens' rights during deportation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)