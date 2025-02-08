Growing Crisis: Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan Spark Protests
The enforced disappearance of Baloch youth Hassan Khan from Karachi adds to the rising number of such incidents, sparking protests and highlighting human rights concerns in Balochistan. The abduction has led to significant unrest, with locals calling for accountability and justice for missing individuals across the region.
In a disturbing escalation of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistani security forces have reportedly abducted a young Baloch student, Hassan Khan, from a Karachi residence. As reported by the Balochistan Post, Hassan Khan, hailing from Shahrak, Turbat, was kidnapped and taken to an undisclosed location, raising serious concerns over his safety and whereabouts.
The abduction, occurring late Thursday night, has not been officially acknowledged by authorities, according to the Balochistan Post. This incident underscores ongoing fears among the Baloch community regarding state-sanctioned detentions and alleged systemic genocide. On Friday, Khan's disappearance sparked fears and unrest among families of other missing individuals, who continue to demand justice and transparency from the authorities.
In a related incident, the abduction of Asma Jattak in Khuzdar led to heightened tensions, prompting relatives and locals to protest by staging a 29-hour sit-in and a rally on a main highway. The protests, accompanied by a shutter-down strike at Zehri Bazaar, have disrupted daily life, highlighting the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in the region. Human rights groups have long been vocal about these unresolved violations, pressing for accountability and resolution.
