Trump Escalates Tensions with South Africa Over Land Expropriation Law

In a bold executive order, President Trump announced a halt to US aid to South Africa over its controversial land expropriation law. The order criticizes the law's potential for rights violations and highlights rising diplomatic tensions following accusations exchanged between Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:11 IST
In a striking move, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to terminate aid to South Africa, condemning their land expropriation law. According to Al Jazeera, Trump called the law, aimed at redressing apartheid-era inequalities, a 'shocking disregard' for citizen's rights, allowing government seizure of land from Afrikaners without compensation.

The executive order, undersigned by Trump, criticizes the Expropriation Act signed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in January. Trump accused the act of promoting violence against minority landowners and fostering 'aggressive positions' against the US, including aligning with countries hostile to American interests, such as Iran, and challenging Israel at the ICJ.

President Trump's order emphasized a withdrawal of US support for South Africa amidst rights violations and threats to national security. Trump urged backing for Afrikaners facing racial discrimination. The announcement follows a public dispute over property rights after Trump's accusation against Ramaphosa's government of unjust land seizures.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he would boycott the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, addressing 'grave issues' in South Africa. Ramaphosa countered by asserting the law ensures fair land distribution and vowed resilience against external pressure, denouncing 'narrow interests' undermining unity.

While Ramaphosa insists the expropriation law acts under constitutional mandates for equitable land redistribution, opposition from Democratic Alliance warns it risks harming property rights and deterring foreign investment. Trump's severe stance could further escalate tensions, with diplomatic relations hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

