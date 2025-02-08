Left Menu

US Congressmen Nominate Uyghur Advocates for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar have nominated the Campaign for Uyghurs and free expression advocate Li Ying for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting their dedication to human rights amid severe repression faced by the Uyghur community in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:23 IST
US Congressmen Nominate Uyghur Advocates for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Campaign for Uyghurs nominated for Nobel Peace Prize (Image Credit: X/@CUyghurs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to spotlight human rights abuses, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar have nominated both the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) and free expression champion, Li Ying, for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, as confirmed by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The congressmen praised the nominees for their unwavering commitment to justice and their role in safeguarding Uyghurs in northwestern China from persecution. According to RFA, the Uyghur population of approximately 12 million faces severe repression, including mass detentions, forced labor, and cultural suppression.

The CFU and Li Ying continue to shed light on these critical issues, with Krishnamoorthi citing their relentless fight against oppression. Moolenaar highlighted the CFU's advocacy work as crucial in breaking through the Chinese government's narrative, and commended Li for her bold endeavors in promoting free speech, despite immense personal risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025