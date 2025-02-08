US Congressmen Nominate Uyghur Advocates for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

In a significant move to spotlight human rights abuses, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar have nominated both the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) and free expression champion, Li Ying, for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, as confirmed by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The congressmen praised the nominees for their unwavering commitment to justice and their role in safeguarding Uyghurs in northwestern China from persecution. According to RFA, the Uyghur population of approximately 12 million faces severe repression, including mass detentions, forced labor, and cultural suppression.

The CFU and Li Ying continue to shed light on these critical issues, with Krishnamoorthi citing their relentless fight against oppression. Moolenaar highlighted the CFU's advocacy work as crucial in breaking through the Chinese government's narrative, and commended Li for her bold endeavors in promoting free speech, despite immense personal risk.

