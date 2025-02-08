Trump Plans Reciprocal Tariffs to Match Global Duties
US President Donald Trump announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs next week, matching those imposed by other countries. The policy aims for equal trade treatment, with Trump highlighting potential tariffs on a variety of goods. Legal challenges and complexities in tariff collection are anticipated.
In a bold trade policy move, US President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose reciprocal tariffs next week, aligning duties with those levied by foreign nations, Politico reports. The announcement followed a press meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during which Trump emphasized the need for equitable trade practices. 'We don't want any more, any less,' he stated, outlining his vision for a balanced trade system.
Previously, Trump had contemplated universal tariffs ranging from 10% to 20%, instructing his administration to explore such measures by April 1. On Friday, he signaled the possibility of announcing these tariffs early in the week. 'I think that's the only fair way to do it, so nobody's hurt,' he explained, advocating for a responsive tariff policy that matches charges levied by other countries.
During his campaign, Trump had promoted the Reciprocal Trade Act, aimed at empowering him to adjust tariffs reciprocally. Trump argued that nations imposing high tariffs on US goods would face equivalent charges. This strategy, he believes, would pressure foreign governments to lower their tariffs. The approach, while aligning with Trump's 'eye for an eye' tariff philosophy, raises concerns about increased tariff code complexity and potential legal disputes.
