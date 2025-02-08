Unprecedented Seismic Swarm Rattles Santorini

Seismic activity has gripped Santorini and its surrounding Greek islands, with experts cautioning that the largest earthquake may still be looming. According to CNN, Remy Bossu, Secretary-General of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, suggested it could take days or weeks to understand the evolving seismic situation.

Amid a series of incessant tremors, Santorini has declared a state of emergency, leading to evacuations as concerns grow. Wednesday saw the strongest quake to date, with a magnitude of 5.2, marking the first time a tremor exceeded the 5.0 Richter Scale threshold since the recent series began.

Geographically positioned near the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, Santorini regularly observes seismic events, though current activity is notably intense. The nearby islands of Amorgos and Ios have also been impacted. In response, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Santorini to oversee emergency measures, offering reassurances to residents.

Seismologist Bossu labeled the ongoing activity on Santorini as an 'earthquake swarm,' a phenomenon he described to CNN as highly atypical, with increasing magnitude and frequency of quakes, diverging from typical seismic patterns where aftershocks follow an initial earthquake and decrease in intensity.

