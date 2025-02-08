Left Menu

Outrage in Balochistan: Family Challenges Coerced Video of Abducted Asma Baloch

The family of Asma Baloch, allegedly abducted in Balochistan, disputes a video circulated on social media. They assert it was made under duress by her captors to inhibit their protest. The abduction has ignited significant protests, urging the government to act and escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST
Asma Baloch's brother (Image Credit: X/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The family of Asma Baloch, who was reportedly abducted in Balochistan, has denounced a video circulating on social media that allegedly depicts her. They claim the video was coerced by her captors to manipulate public perception and suppress their protest, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a video message, Asma's brother declared that he and the Balochistan populace reject the video's statements, labeling them as forced. He warned of heightened protests if Asma remains captive, asserting that the video traces could lead to her abductors. He decried the government's inaction, likening it to complicity, according to The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, reported that Asma was seized in Khuzdar by a death squad purportedly under the protection of influential political figures, exacerbating regional tensions with significant demonstrations demanding her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

