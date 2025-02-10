Left Menu

India Participates in 63rd UN Commission Session on Social Development

India is set to take part in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development in New York, led by Minister Savitri Thakur. The session will focus on social cohesion, solidarity, and resilience in the wake of crises. India aims to share its social development insights globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:20 IST
India Participates in 63rd UN Commission Session on Social Development
Representative Image (Image/ UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for active participation in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD) from February 10 to 14 in New York. Under the leadership of Savitri Thakur, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, India aims to engage in discussions fostering inclusive social policies and global well-being.

At the session, a key highlight will be Thakur's presentation at the Ministerial Forum on Tuesday, addressing the theme 'Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion.' The Indian delegation plans to contribute to dialogues on critical issues, including policies for enhancing social resilience amid frequent crises and the establishment of Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems.

The delegation intends to showcase India's various policies and initiatives that enhance social resilience. These discussions are crucial for reinforcing global cooperation in addressing social vulnerabilities and improving crisis resilience. As outlined by a UN statement, the session emphasizes advancing social cohesion and inclusion, critical components of the Copenhagen Declaration and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025