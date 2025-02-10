India Participates in 63rd UN Commission Session on Social Development

India is gearing up for active participation in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD) from February 10 to 14 in New York. Under the leadership of Savitri Thakur, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, India aims to engage in discussions fostering inclusive social policies and global well-being.

At the session, a key highlight will be Thakur's presentation at the Ministerial Forum on Tuesday, addressing the theme 'Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion.' The Indian delegation plans to contribute to dialogues on critical issues, including policies for enhancing social resilience amid frequent crises and the establishment of Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems.

The delegation intends to showcase India's various policies and initiatives that enhance social resilience. These discussions are crucial for reinforcing global cooperation in addressing social vulnerabilities and improving crisis resilience. As outlined by a UN statement, the session emphasizes advancing social cohesion and inclusion, critical components of the Copenhagen Declaration and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

