Left Menu

Pakistani Lawyers Defy Barriers in Supreme Court Protest Against Amendments

On Monday, Pakistani lawyers gathered at Islamabad's D-chowk, protesting the 26th Amendment and new judge appointments. Despite increased security and roadblocks, they demand a nonviolent demonstration outside the Supreme Court. Legal bodies uniformly oppose the protest, supporting the amendments as constitutional initiatives, according to Geo News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST
Pakistani Lawyers Defy Barriers in Supreme Court Protest Against Amendments
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move, Pakistani lawyers organized a sit-in protest at Islamabad's D-chowk on Monday, surmounting numerous obstacles and security checkpoints, according to reports by Geo News.

The protest, aimed against the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the appointment of new judges, prompted heightened security outside the Supreme Court, with only Margalla Road available for access. A significant police presence was reported both outside and within the court's grounds.

Despite their plea for peaceful protest allowances, lawyers clashed with police when attempting to forcefully enter restricted areas near Serena Chowk. The shutdown of key roads and partial suspension of the metro service highlighted the protest intensity.

Several legal organizations have denounced the protest, alleging political motives. In contrast, they have expressed explicit support for the judicial commission and the 26th Amendment, asserting the amendments as integral constitutional elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025