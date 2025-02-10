Pakistani Lawyers Defy Barriers in Supreme Court Protest Against Amendments

In a bold move, Pakistani lawyers organized a sit-in protest at Islamabad's D-chowk on Monday, surmounting numerous obstacles and security checkpoints, according to reports by Geo News.

The protest, aimed against the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the appointment of new judges, prompted heightened security outside the Supreme Court, with only Margalla Road available for access. A significant police presence was reported both outside and within the court's grounds.

Despite their plea for peaceful protest allowances, lawyers clashed with police when attempting to forcefully enter restricted areas near Serena Chowk. The shutdown of key roads and partial suspension of the metro service highlighted the protest intensity.

Several legal organizations have denounced the protest, alleging political motives. In contrast, they have expressed explicit support for the judicial commission and the 26th Amendment, asserting the amendments as integral constitutional elements.

