Left Menu

Nepal Lawmaker Proposes Selling Monkeys to China as Crop Protection Strategy

A Nepali lawmaker suggests selling monkeys to China as a solution to agricultural damage and to generate revenue. This proposal echoes a similar move by Sri Lanka. However, Nepal's legal restrictions and cultural beliefs pose challenges to implementing this strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:33 IST
Nepal Lawmaker Proposes Selling Monkeys to China as Crop Protection Strategy
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a move sparking debate, a Nepali lawmaker has proposed selling monkeys to China to alleviate agricultural destruction and generate government revenue. This idea, presented during a discussion of urgent public importance led by the Minister for Forest and Environment, echoes a similar tactic employed by Sri Lanka.

Lawmaker Ram Hari Khatiwada drew parallels to Sri Lanka's approach to managing its monkey population, arguing that exporting monkeys could serve as a pragmatic solution for Nepal. He highlighted the considerable damage and fear caused by the monkey population in the hilly regions, suggesting that controlled trade with China could provide relief to residents.

Despite ongoing government efforts and significant investment in studies, authorities have not found effective methods to control the monkey menace. Cultural and religious significance attached to monkeys, as well as legal protections under both national and international law, complicate proposals for exports. Nepalese law restricts the trade of rhesus monkeys, protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025