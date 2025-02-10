Nepal Lawmaker Proposes Selling Monkeys to China as Crop Protection Strategy

In a move sparking debate, a Nepali lawmaker has proposed selling monkeys to China to alleviate agricultural destruction and generate government revenue. This idea, presented during a discussion of urgent public importance led by the Minister for Forest and Environment, echoes a similar tactic employed by Sri Lanka.

Lawmaker Ram Hari Khatiwada drew parallels to Sri Lanka's approach to managing its monkey population, arguing that exporting monkeys could serve as a pragmatic solution for Nepal. He highlighted the considerable damage and fear caused by the monkey population in the hilly regions, suggesting that controlled trade with China could provide relief to residents.

Despite ongoing government efforts and significant investment in studies, authorities have not found effective methods to control the monkey menace. Cultural and religious significance attached to monkeys, as well as legal protections under both national and international law, complicate proposals for exports. Nepalese law restricts the trade of rhesus monkeys, protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

