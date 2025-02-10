Nepal PM Faces Contempt Charges Over Land Dispute

A writ petition has been filed against Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing him of contempt of court for allegedly disregarding a Supreme Court order. The legal action, initiated by Advocate Om Prakash Aryal, implicates the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives, and Poverty Alleviation in not implementing a court verdict related to the Giribandhu Tea Estate.

An ordinance was reportedly issued on January 15, bypassing the ruling and preventing its enforcement, Aryal contends. Earlier attempts to file a similar petition were declined by the Supreme Court's Joint Registrar. The recent petition seeks accountability from government offices for failing to reclaim illegally used land, as determined by the Constitutional Bench on February 7, 2024.

The Giribandhu Tea Estate lands were identified as exceeding legal limits and misallocated. Despite the Supreme Court's mandate, there has been no progress in transferring ownership to the state. Aryal argues this non-compliance is a violation of the rule of law and demands immediate judicial intervention to uphold court orders, while the hearing is scheduled for February 16.

