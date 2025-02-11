Modi's Meeting with Trump: Advancing US-India Ties Beyond Trade

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi geared up for an important meeting with US President Donald Trump, the spotlight turned to key areas where the two countries can enhance cooperation. Leaders from both nations have emphasized the importance of economic and technological collaboration, signaling the prospect of stronger bilateral ties in trade, defense, and emerging technologies.

David Smith, the Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, expressed his admiration for Modi's leadership and his innovative approach to governance through technology. "I've been a keen observer of Prime Minister Modi's journey and am particularly fascinated by his use of technology, such as the Mann ki Baat Radio Program, which has been instrumental in societal development in India," Smith noted during an interview.

Smith also stressed Sinclair's significant role in India's media landscape, underscoring its decade-long collaboration in enhancing the nation's broadcasting capabilities. He pointed out the transformative nature of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, developed via a Public-Private Partnership, which aims to increase media accessibility and bridge digital divides. This innovation, he highlighted, underscores ties between Sinclair, IIT Kanpur-incubated Free Stream Technologies, Prasar Bharati, and Saankhya Labs now part of Tejas Networks, a TATA company.

Beyond media advancements, Smith identified collaborative opportunities between the US and India across technology, defense, and trade sectors. He emphasized critical areas such as supply chain resilience, semiconductor manufacturing, AI, and telecommunications. However, he also acknowledged existing challenges like trade negotiations and regulatory policies.

Smith remarked that Modi's visit is pivotal for reinforcing commitments and setting future collaboration goals, stating that the US-India relationship is rooted in innovation, shared values, and a mutual vision for global leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)