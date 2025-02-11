Siang Dialogue 2.0 Unites Global Thought Leaders to Address Geopolitical Challenges

The flagship event Siang Dialogue 2.0, organized by Red Lantern Analytica, was inaugurated at the Foreign Correspondents' Club - South Asia on February 8, with attendees including policymakers and academics discussing global challenges. The two-day event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, where Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar emphasized India's expanding soft power and diplomatic endeavors.

Abdulhakim Idris, Executive Director of the Centre for Uyghur Studies, addressed the human rights crisis in Xinjiang, while Taiwan-based journalist Aadil Brar concentrated on India's border challenges, focusing on China's military activities along the LAC. The opening plenary, "Navigating the Indo-Pacific: Strategic Maritime Security Dynamics," saw Roger Chi Liu from Sun Yat-sen University advocating for India-Taiwan collaboration in marine research and disaster management.

Prominent speakers such as Jaydev Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, explored China's foreign policy under Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, NC Bipindra, Editor of Defence Capital, examined India's counter strategies against China, including cyber defense initiatives. Later sessions delved into India's economic relations with Southeast Asia and its growing significance as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific. Major Amit Bansal and Lt General Rakesh Sharma analyzed India's strategic influence and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

The second day's discussions focused on economic resilience and cyber threat mitigation. Paul, Editor of Greek City Times, suggested the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Cybersecurity sessions led by experts like Jayanta Kalita and Namrata Hasija highlighted China's use of AI and disinformation tactics. The dialogue concluded with a valedictory session where Arunachal Pradesh MLA Shree Ninong Ering stressed countering Chinese authoritarianism and building resilience against global challenges. (ANI)

