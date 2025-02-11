India-France Collaboration Paves 'Third Way' for Digital Future

Erwan de Kerautem, CEO of Mediawen, emphasized the strengthening partnership between France and India in advancing digital fronts, particularly through a European-Indian 'third way' for digital innovation. In a detailed conversation with ANI, de Kerautem applauded India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a model for Europe while also sharing insights into his firm's collaborations with notable Indian entities like Reverie and Braahmam International.

Mediawen has forayed into multilingual video localization by deploying 11 Indian languages through strategic alliances with Indian companies. Reverie, founded by Vivek and Arvind Pani, now under Reliance, has been key in this linguistic endeavor. Meanwhile, Braahmam International, a seasoned Language Service Provider (LSP), assists in refining AI-generated translations, ensuring high-quality outputs for markets spanning education, marketing, and entertainment.

As India and France prepare to co-chair the AI Action Summit showcasing partnerships in AI advancements for public welfare, de Kerautem discussed the commitment of both nations towards data privacy and sovereignty. The cooperation underscores shared democratic values and complementary strengths, as they address the diverse needs of young, expanding populations through energy, education, and healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)