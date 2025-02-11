Left Menu

India-France Collaboration Paves 'Third Way' for Digital Future

Erwan de Kerautem, Mediawen CEO, highlights the collaboration between France and India in digital innovation through projects like UPI and AI advancements. Partnering with Indian firms, they focus on language localization and AI data privacy. Their joint efforts aim to offer inclusive digital solutions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:55 IST
India-France Collaboration Paves 'Third Way' for Digital Future
Mediawen Founder and CEO Erwan de Kerautem (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Erwan de Kerautem, CEO of Mediawen, emphasized the strengthening partnership between France and India in advancing digital fronts, particularly through a European-Indian 'third way' for digital innovation. In a detailed conversation with ANI, de Kerautem applauded India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a model for Europe while also sharing insights into his firm's collaborations with notable Indian entities like Reverie and Braahmam International.

Mediawen has forayed into multilingual video localization by deploying 11 Indian languages through strategic alliances with Indian companies. Reverie, founded by Vivek and Arvind Pani, now under Reliance, has been key in this linguistic endeavor. Meanwhile, Braahmam International, a seasoned Language Service Provider (LSP), assists in refining AI-generated translations, ensuring high-quality outputs for markets spanning education, marketing, and entertainment.

As India and France prepare to co-chair the AI Action Summit showcasing partnerships in AI advancements for public welfare, de Kerautem discussed the commitment of both nations towards data privacy and sovereignty. The cooperation underscores shared democratic values and complementary strengths, as they address the diverse needs of young, expanding populations through energy, education, and healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025